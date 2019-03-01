Man pleads guilty to weapons possession, attempted strangulation

A man who in March 2018 used a firearm to force a woman to remain in his apartment before choking her into unconsciousness pleaded guilty Friday in State Supreme Court to third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree attempted strangulation, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 44-year-old James Horace, of Lackawanna, faces 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison when he is sentenced May 2.