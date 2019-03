LORICH, Mary Elaine (Clinch)

LORICH - Mary Elaine

(nee Clinch)

February 27, 2019, age 92, of Tonawanda. Mother of Eileen (Richard) Simpson, Nancy J., Charles (Eileen), Dennis (Cheryl), and Arnold L. Lorich, Jr. No Visitation. Friends invited to a Funeral Mass at 11 AM Saturday at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 150 Broad St., Tonawanda. Complete obituary and condolences at www.hampfuneral.com