Lockport man to serve four years for sexual abuse of 11-year-old girl
A City of Lockport man was sentenced Thursday to four years in state prison for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl in Lockport last summer.
Dwayne K. Montgomery, 46, of Garden Street, had pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree sexual abuse in the wake of the July 13 incident.
It was the maximum sentence available to Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon, who tacked on 15 years of post-release supervision for Montgomery, a repeat felon.
