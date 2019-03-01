Letter: Whether to go to Fox Run turns into an easy decision

In reviewing the “My View” on Feb. 17, “Questions to ponder while aging in place,” I took a trip down memory lane with Larry.

I am a widow who lived alone in a big two-floor house. Hubby was a pack rat and I simply needed to keep “treasures” for the children. Of course, they didn’t want all my treasures, etc.

Having mobility issues, it was decision time. Where do I want to spend the rest of my life? I looked at Fox Run. Oh, my goodness. Do I want to be happy and social? Yes! Do I want my apartment cleaned twice a month? Yes! Do I want the opportunity of three meals a day, but still cook if I want? Yes! Do I want security and safety 24 hours a day? Yes! If health issues advance and I need further care, do I want to pay the same amount of money as my apartment and move down the hall to assisted, skilled, or memory, in the same building? Yes!

My decision is the most important gift I have given my children. No worries on the care of mom. Before I forget … this living on a cruise is run by a magnificent staff whose only purpose here is to make me happy. I think it’s a no-brainer!

Ilona Klein

Orchard Park