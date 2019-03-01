Letter: The time has long passed to return our soldiers

As a Vietnam vet, I saw what our government did, it sent three million soldiers to Vietnam for over 10 years. Lot 58,000 lives, lost the war and left.

Now we have spent 17 years in Middle East wars. This part of the world has been fighting for many, many years. We might want to be nation builders, but it just doesn’t work in today’s world. So, let’s fold the tents, sing one more chorus of “Over There,” stack arms and come home.

Juris Smiltins

Amherst