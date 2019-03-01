Letter: Tell government officials: greed is actually not good

Being a lifelong resident and taxpayer in New York State, I want to know what our state leaders are thinking. Is there any common sense in their decision-making?

The state spends our hard-earned taxes on expensive anti-smoking commercials and programs to help stop and prevent people from smoking tobacco.

I do not have a problem with this, but now our state government is pushing to legalize marijuana, which is

. Besides it being addictive and harmful, it is also a gateway drug. We have a massive drug problem right now; why are we trying to legalize another drug?

Unfortunately, we know why our government officials are trying to legalize marijuana:

.

How selfish and greedy when all you care about is taxes from marijuana sales.

Lorna McCormick

Bennington