Letter: Pols shamefully cheer New York’s abortion law

What new depths of depravation have our politicians allowed themselves to achieve for a few years of political success?

The passing of abortion rights that allow a child to be murdered up to the moment of its birth is abhorrent.

Then to have the audacity to cheer the passage of such legislation should make all God-fearing people take notice.

The termination of human life on a whim is insanity, for a few minutes of abandon a child can be conceived but no worry, one can get an over-the-counter pill, an abortion and eliminate the inconvenience any time one chooses.

What has happened to morality, responsibility for one’s actions?

Paul J. Ziolkowski

Lancaster