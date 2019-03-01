Letter: Dog found in a garbage tote deserves to be avenged

I am writing this with the hope that the person responsible for putting Charlie in a garbage tote reads it. You are a disgusting and ignorant human being. What did that poor dog do to you to deserve such punishment?

Animals cannot speak for themselves. So, we as pet owners and animal lovers have to speak for them.

My hope is the agency that is investigating this case does not give up and that they treat it just like a murder case. What you did is murder. You deserve to go to jail for a very long time (10-20 years is a good start). Also, you should receive a hefty fine.

Keep looking over your shoulder because you will be caught.

If anyone has information or saw anything, please contact the authorities. Poor Charlie didn’t deserve that kind of treatment. No animal does.

Rest in peace, sweet boy.

Paul J. Murphy

Buffalo