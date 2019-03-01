Letter: Discarded dog reveals the worst in humanity

I don’t own a dog but watching every day the life of Charlie the dog being rescued and treated at the SPCA Serving Erie County, I really start to wonder why some human being could have done this to a dog or any other animal that has been harmed.

There is no reason in the world that any animal should have been abused in any way.

Then the word came out they had to put Charlie down because of his injuries. All I can hope that the person or persons that are involved in this abuse of animals are caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

For the SPCA, thank you for a great job in helping our animals that have no one to care for them.

Anthony Speranza

Kenmore