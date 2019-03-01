Launch New York receives $300,000 award for investor network

Launch New York has been awarded a $300,000 grant to boost its new investor network.

Launch New York, which mentors and invests in start-ups, received the award from the Economic Development Administration, a bureau of the U.S. Department of Commerce. It was among 40 organizations in 28 states to receive EDA funding.

The funding will support the organization's effort to attract more than 300 accredited investors over the next two years, as well as a new internship and investor education program in collaboration with the Western New York Venture Association.