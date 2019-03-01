Krull Park trees being cut because of insect damage

Niagara County Parks Department workers have begun cutting down trees in Krull Park on the Lake Ontario shore in Olcott because of damage caused by the emerald ash borer, according to Garrett Meal, county public works director.

A consultant's study last year recommended removing about 21.5 percent of the park's nearly 2,000 trees.

"We are currently working on the higher-risk trees," Meal said Thursday.

There are 80 to 90 of those.

"The vast majority are listed as low risk, which may not be removed this year or at all, depending on our evaluation as we go," Meal said.

Most of the trees being cut are ash trees, though other species also are affected. Meal said the county will plant replacements, aiming for more diversity of species.