High School Extra: Day, McGee-Ross Athletes of the Week

Iroquois wrestler Cory Day and Maryvale basketball player Christie McGee-Ross have been named the Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial, in voting by visitors to BuffaloNews.com.

Day claimed the NYSPHAA Division II championship at 160 pounds with upset victories over the top three seeds in his bracket. He received 48.4 percent of the vote.

McGee-Ross, a junior, had 25 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and three steals in a sectional quarterfinal upset of Emerson. She received 63 percent of the vote.

The weekly winners will be entered in the Prep Talk Athlete of the Year voting in the spring.

Voting is conducted on BuffaloNews.com, beginning each Monday. The voting concludes Thursdays at noon. To nominate an athlete for consideration, send an email to sports@buffnews.com.

Starpoint runner signs with Canisius

Starpoint senior Heather Bugenhagen will sign her letter of intent to compete in Division I women’s cross country/track for Canisius College.

Bugenhagen was named to the ECIC III first team and named an All-WNY honorable mention by coaches in the area this year.

Catholic bowlers travel to Long Island

Eight Monsignor Martin boys bowlers will travel to Babylon Lanes on Long Island to compete in the 16th annual Catholic bowling tournament on March 2.

Senior Cameron Hall from Canisius, juniors Mike Weber and Nathaniel Mueller and freshman Nick Pusatier from St. Joe’s, seniors Nick Muszynski and Eli Williams and sophomore Parker Flis from St. Francis and Daniel Hammerschmidt from Cardinal O’Hara will compete.

Weber was the runner-up last year at Classic Lanes. Canisius’ Nick Rallo in 2017 is the most recent champion.