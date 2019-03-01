Health commissioner asked to testify about restaurant inspection reports

Erie County Legislator John Bruso is requesting that the county's health commissioner, Dr. Gale Burstein, be available to provide testimony about allegedly forged inspections submitted by a former sanitarian charged with falsifying 25 reports from restaurants.

Bruso, chairman of the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee, released a letter he sent to Burstein, requesting that she appear before the committee to answer questions about the matter and how the county health department seeks to prevent forged restaurant inspections in the future.

WKBW-TV first reported about the allegedly falsified inspections by former Erie County sanitarian Timothy Bean, of Hamburg.

Though no adverse health effects were reported as a result of Bean's alleged conduct, his employment with the county ended in January.