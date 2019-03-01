FREEMAN, Marie "Arlene"

Of the Town of Wheatfield, NY, February 27, 2019. Wife of the late Millard C. Freeman; mother of Gary (Kelly) Freeman, Patricia Price, Nancy (Robert) Ormsby and Maureen (Richard) Biro; sister of the late Wanda and Mabel Campbell. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Her family will be present on Sunday from 2-6 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, Sanborn, NY. Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11:30 AM at Hope United Methodist Church, 2914 Upper Mountain Road, Sanborn, NY. Memorials may be made in her name to the Hope United Methodist Church or to Niagara Hospice. For guest register, visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com