Duplicate Bridge: March 2, 2019

The Airport Bridge Club will award extra points at its pairs game at noon today, Saturday, March 2.

The Bridge Center of Buffalo now offers a separate section for players with fewer than 1,000 master points at its games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Delaware Wednesday Club has moved its games to the Bridge Center of Buffalo, 3362 Sheridan Drive at Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Games at 7 p.m. each Wednesday are invitational.

Tournament calendar

2019

Buffalo Spring Sectional –Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, April 5, to Sunday, April 7. For info, click this link.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Knights of Columbus Hall, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14. For info, click this link.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 16, to Sunday, April 21. For info, click this link.

Unit 112 199er Sectional – Strathallen Hotel, 550 East Ave., Rochester. Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20. For info, click this link.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 21, to Monday, May 27. For info, click this link.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Non-Life Master Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, May 31, to Sunday, June 2. For info, click this link.

Ithaca Sectional – TBA. Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, to Sunday, June 16.

Unit 166 Summer Regional – Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport & Conference Centre, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto. Tuesday, July 2, to Sunday, July 7. For more info, click this link.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Knights of Columbus Hall, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

Hamilton Sectional – Royal Canadian Legion, 435 Limeridge Road East, Hamilton, Ont. For info, click this link.

Rochester Regional – RIT Inn & Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Tuesday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 11. For more info, click this link.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Sept. 9.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Knights of Columbus Hall, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 20.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Nov. 10. For info, click this link.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 15.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, and Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Bridge club websites:

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks sometimes cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson reached a career milestone of 2,500 master points last month. He blogs about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Emerald Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

Duplicate scores

Week of Feb. 18 to Feb. 24

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A: Linda Burroughsford and Alan Greer, 58.85%; B: Gay Simpson and Paula Kotowski, 57.81%; C: June Feuerstein and Marilyn Sultz, 48.44%; east-west, A/B: Nancy Kessler and Ross Markello, 55.63%; C: (tie) Alex Miller and Paul Ganley, Pawan Matta and Cleveland Fleming, 49.38%.

Airport Bridge Club Monday afternoon – North-south, A: Linda Burroughsford and Alan Greer, 59.58%; Florence Boyd and Cleveland Fleming, 56.25%; B: Linda Vassallo and Walt Olszewski, 55%; C: Pawan Matta and Ron Henrikson, 47.50%; east-west, A/B: Alex Miller and Paul Ganley, 61.25%; Dorothy Soong and partner, 54.17%; C: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 51.67%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A: Cleveland Fleming and Ron Henrikson, 58.93%; John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 53.57%; B/C: Jan Hasselback and Linda Zittel, 52.38%; east-west, A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 57.49%; B: Art Matthies and Mike Silverman, 56.25%; Nancy Kessler and Ross Markello, 49.70%; C: Sandi England and Joanne LaFay, 47.68%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – North-south, A: June Feuerstein and Dale Anderson, 66.42%; Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 52.42%; B: Martha and John Welte, 51.50%; Florence Boyd and Bill Boardman, 51.25%; C: Larry Abate and John Bava, 48.50%; east-west, A: Pawan Matta and Cleveland Fleming, 62.27%; B: Walt Olszewski and Martin Pieterse, 55.92%; C: Sharon Chang and Nadine Stein, 46.83%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon – ACBL-wide Charity Game. North-south, A: Judi Marshall and Allen Beroza, 63.75%; Martha and John Welte, 56.25%; B: June Feuerstein and Dale Anderson, 50.42%; C: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 41.25%; east-west, A: Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 64.17%; Dennis Clary and Alan Greer, 56.67%; B: Pawan Matta and Cleveland Fleming, 54.17%; C: Larry Abate and Ron Henrikson, 42.50%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – North-south, A/B: Eleanor Whelan and Ed Drozen, 62.92%; Paula Kotowski and Bill Boardman, 51.67%; C: Denise Slattery and Cleveland Fleming, 47.50%; east-west, A: Judi Marshall and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 62.50%; B: Sandi England and Ken Meier, 53.33%; Helen Panza and Mike Silverman, 51.25%; C: Ron Henrikson and Art Schumacher, 49.17%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – A/B: Sandi England and Ken Meier, 62.04%; C: Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 58.80%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – North-south, A: Dorothy May and Ron Henrikson, 60.16%; B: Martha and John Welte, 53.52%; C: Rolene Pozarny and Pawan Matta, 50.14%; east-west, A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 64.06%; B: Shirley Cassety and Ross Markello, 53.44%; C: Terry and Paul Ganley, 44.54%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Monday afternoon – 99ers. Victory point game. (3-way tie) Gini Sicignano and Joan Nigrelli, David Schott and Penn Watson, Jo Ann Smith and Edward Ziegenfuss, 2 wins.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: John Bava and Ed Morgan, 63.39%; Pat Kilbury and Jeff Oshlag, 55.36%; Paula Rosen and Jim McClure, 50.89%; B: Pat Haynes and Terry Camp, 48.51%; C: JoAnne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 47.62%; east-west, A/B: Rose Bochiechio and Paul Morgante, 58.33%; Carla Press and Agi Maisel, 50.30%; C: (tie) Susan Cardamon and Marcia Wright, Joel Brownstein and Willard Pottle, 46.13%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday afternoon – ACBL-wide Charity Game. A: Donna Steffan and Judy Padgug, 62.92%; Mary Ball and Art Morth, 57.92%; Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 56.25%; B: Betty Metz and Barbara Landree, 53.75%; Tova Reinhorn and Gary Schmitt, 50%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – 999er game. Carla Press and Agi Maisel, 64.11%; Violet Makhija and Laurie Foster, 60.57%; Bill Rich and Joel Brownstein, 58.21%; Paula Rosen and Jim McClure, 49.71%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – A: Linda Burroughsford and Bert Hargeshimer, 58.33%; Saleh Fetouh and Ed Morgan, 54.32%; B: Martha and John Welte, 53.96%; C: Edith Knaszak and Jan O’Hara, 53.37%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – A: Glenn Milgrim and Ethan Xie, 60.26%; Saleh Fetouh and Dian Petrov, 58.65%; B: Judy Graf and Jim Gullo, 56.41%; C: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Ten-Pao Lee, 54.17%; Cathy Majewski and Tova Reinhorn, 53.85%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday noon – Judy Graf and Stan Kozlowski, 62.50%; (tie) Cathy Majewski and Rajarshi Roy, Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 55%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Ken Meier and Joe Rooney, 67.26%; Linda Zittel and Lillian Gotshall, 52.98%; (tie) Sandi England and Joe Miranda, Pepe Justicia-Linde and Dave Larcom, 52.38%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – North-south, Sharon Benz and John Sinclair, 59.57%; Claire Gareleck and Barbara Landree, 59.32%; Judy Padgug and Bud Seidenberg, 54.12%; east-west, Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 59.885; Davis Heussler and Ethan Xie, 57.84%; Bob Linn and Art Morth, 50.54%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Bob Lederhouse and Lance Pollock, 65%; (tie) Jack Cukierman and Sam Grossman, Anne O’Connor and Art Morth, 50%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Rajarshi Roy and Dian Petrov, 60.42%; Miriam Regnet and Elve Johnston, 56.25%; Jim Lanzo and Eugene Giorgini, 54.17%; (tie) Sushil Amlani and Jeff Bender, Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 48.96%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Roy Crocker and Kathy Fenn, 57.14%; Jim Lanzo and Paul Capen, 55.95%; Bob Linn and Bob Lederhouse, 49.40%; Bob and Joan Ciszak, 48.81%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – (Feb. 14). Ron Fill and Mike Brown, 61%; Rajinder Puri and Cindy Darone, 58%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – (Feb. 21). North-south, George Mayers and Marian Morber, 57%; Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 54%; east-west, Carl Gebauer and Marv Feuerstein, 65%; Phyllis and Alan Vogt, 44%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Meena Rustgi and Bob Kaiser, 67.2%; Nick Leibovic and Dick Munschauer, 46.9%; east-west, Esther Greene and Ruth Lansing, 62.5%; Betty Bowling and Bette Seifert, 52.1%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Kathy Borcik and Bill Westley, 66%; Ellen Lochead and Bill Rodgers, 63%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Mary Veitch and Carmella Losi, 59.4%; (tie) Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, Mike Brown and Ron Fill, 53.2%.

