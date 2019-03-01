Driver with revoked license charged with DWI after nearly striking police car

A Buffalo woman was charged early Friday with aggravated driving while intoxicated after she nearly struck a parked police vehicle in the City of Tonawanda, police said.

Janeva A. Perkins was pulled over on Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. A police officer was inside the parked car Perkins almost sideswiped, according to police.

Perkins, 27, initially gave police the name of a family member and later told police she had a revoked driver's license, police said. Officers determined Perkins' license had been revoked six times, including for a DWI arrest in Cheektowaga in 2017.

Perkins registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.26 percent, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent, police said. She also was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, DWI and criminal impersonation, and was ticketed for seven vehicle and traffic infractions. She was held on $750 bail.