DEC sets annual State of Lake Ontario meeting Thursday in Lockport

The focus will be on fishing when the state Department of Environmental Conservation holds a "State of Lake Ontario" meeting from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the Cornell Cooperative Extension center at the Niagara County Fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport.

Staffers from the DEC and the U.S. Geological Survey will make presentations, providing updates on the status of trout and salmon fisheries in the lake and its tributaries, forage fish, and stocking programs.

Afterward, the audience can ask questions and interact with the speakers.

A similar meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Chester F. Carlson Center for Imaging Science at the Rochester Institute of Technology.