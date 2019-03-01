Woman, horse suffer minor injuries as vehicle strikes Amish buggy

An Amish buggy driver and horse escaped serious injury Friday after they were struck by a motor vehicle on Route 430 in Hartfield, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

The buggy's operator, 31-year-old Mollie Byler, of Hartfield, was treated at the scene for a leg injury, according to deputies. Her horse received cuts and bruises, but was expected to survive, deputies said.

The buggy was destroyed.

The motorist, Timothy Spears, 55, of Ellington, told deputies he was blinded by the sun and did not see the buggy.

Spears and Byler were traveling east on Route 430 at the time. Spears was treated at the scene for injuries not deemed life-threatening.

Route 430 was closed for about 45 minutes because of the accident. No charges were filed.