COLLINS, Paul J.

COLLINS - Paul J. Age 58, of the Town of Wheatfield and formerly of the City of Tonawanda, unexpectedly February 27, 2019 at his residence. Husband of 33 years to Debra A. (nee Twoey) Collins; father of Alex (Mary) Collins; son of the late John Collins and Ruth Puckett; and brother of Pam (Richard) Kraft. Paul was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and a 25 year member of St. Johnsburg Volunteer Fire Co. He was also a House Framer for 20 years and was a lover of all animals. Calling hours will be held on Friday (March 1st) from 4-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 8 PM following the calling hours. Everyone welcome. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials preferred to St. Johnsburg Fire Co., 7165 Ward Rd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Condolences may be shared online at www.rothfuneral.com