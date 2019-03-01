18-year-old faces drug charges after Springville traffic stop

A Colden man faces several drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday in Springville, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Deputies pulled over Kyle Keppler at about 4 p.m. on South Buffalo Road. Keppler was found to be in possession of marijuana and Xanax pills and he was taken to the Erie County Holding Center, the Sheriff's Office said.

After they arrived at the holding center, a deputy found cocaine on the rear seat of the patrol vehicle. While Keppler was being processed, authorities found more cocaine hidden in his underwear and hat, deputies said.

He was charged with criminal possession of marijuana, multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, introducing contraband into a prison and concealing physical evidence.