CAHILL, Thomas J.

CAHILL - Thomas J. Of Derby, NY entered into rest February 28, 2019, age 67. Loving husband of Susan H. (Blim) Cahill; dearest father of Kimberly (Christopher) Lee and Carly (Brenden) Cornwall; grandfather of Travis Cahill, Paige, Parker and Talia Cornwall; brother of Michael (Sharon) Cahill, Terri (William) Joyce, Kevin (Debra) Cahill, Wende (Ernie) Edwards, Rebecca ( Lawrence) Bednarz and Andrew (Anita) Cahill. Family will be present to receive friends Saturday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Addison Funeral Home, Inc., 262 Main St., Angola, NY.