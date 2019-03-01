Buffalo man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl

A Buffalo man accused of selling drugs pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to possession and distribution of fentanyl and 10 grams or more of buytryl fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Torri McCray, 40, faces a minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 22 by Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

According to prosecutors, on four dates between June and August of 2017, McCray distributed controlled substances that included heroin, U-47700, butyryl fentanyl and furanyl fentanyl. McCray was arrested Aug. 16, 2017, by Drug Enforcement Administration agents who recovered heroin from McCray's pockets, prosecutors said.