Buffalo man pleads guilty to possessing drugs, gun

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to possessing with intent to distribute cocaine and butyryl fentanyl and possession of a firearm for drug trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Marcus Adside, 30, faces a mandatory minimum five-year prison sentence and a maximum of life in prison when he is sentenced June 14 by Judge Richard J. Arcara, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Adside was arrested Aug. 5, 2016, by Buffalo Police officers following a chase near Hampshire and 19th streets on the city's West Side. During the chase, Adside threw a baggie containing drugs into a backyard and a sock containing a loaded handgun over a fence in the same alley.

After Adside was apprehended, officers recovered the butyryl fentanyl and cocaine, the gun and a 9mm ammunition magazine with eight rounds, prosecutors said.