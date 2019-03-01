Buffalo-area ice cream shops, stands announce seasonal openings

A sure sign spring approaches is the opening of seasonal ice cream shops and stands. Even on the chilly days of March, Buffalonians leave the house to grab a cone, bowl or sundae.

Whether these businesses serve house-churned ice cream or purvey Akron-based Perry's Ice Cream or another brand, the seasonal ice cream shops and stands whet palates for the arrival of warm weather. It's not far off.

If you scan this list closely, you'll notice a few additional news bits. Kind of a Creamery, the plant-based scoop shop started by James Ernst and Sarah Sendlbeck of Root & Bloom, has a tentative opening window, while Adrian's Custard and Beef has scheduled a tentative debut date following its short move.

All Dairy Queen locations are already open for the season, as is Kone King East in East Aurora and Nick Charlap's in West Seneca.

Abbott Ice Cream, 381 Abbott Road: March 1.

Kone King, 865 Center Road, West Seneca: March 1.

Nick Charlap's in Boston, 7264 Boston State Road, Hamburg: March 1.

Route 20 Ice Cream, 2783 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park: March 1.

Red Top, 3360 Big Tree Road, Hamburg: March 1.

Fran Ceil Custard, 3411 South Park Ave., Lackwanna: March 8.

Green Acres Ice Cream, 4357 Broadway, Depew: March 8.

Lake Effect Ice Cream, 1900 Hertel Ave., 79 Canal St., Lockport: March 9.

Main Street Ice Cream, 35 Main St., Hamburg: March 14.

Amsdell Ice Cream, 3041 Amsdell Road, Hamburg: March 15.

Frosty's Ice Cream, 5500 Broadway, Lancaster: March 15.

2 Scoops Ice Cream, 4626 Camp Road, Hamburg: March 16.

Major Cool Off, 361 Dingens St.: March 18.

The Pink Cow Ice Cream, 13119 Broadway, Alden: March 30.

Frosty's Ice Cream, 2424 George Urban Blvd., Depew: Late March.

Jerk's Soda Fountain and Ice Cream, 523 Main St.: April 1.

Custard Corner, 211 Porter Ave.: April 1.

Hibbard's Original Custard, 105 Portage Road, Lewiston: April 8.

Kind of a Creamery, 425 Elmwood Ave.: Early April.

Adrian's Custard and Beef, 2352 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island: Between April 1-15.

River Grill, 70 Aqua Lane, Tonawanda: May 1.

No announcement yet: Hanna's Frosty Treats, North Buffalo; Bryce's Ice Cream; Mississippi Mudds; Big Sings Ice Cream; De Dee's Dairy; Taffy's.

Open year-round: King Condrell's in Kenmore; Anderson's Frozen Custard; Churn Soft Serve; Hertel Avenue Poutine and Cream; Sweet Jenny's Ice Cream; Country Peddler Ice Cream Shoppe, and many more.

Email: btsujimoto@buffnews.com