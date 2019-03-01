Breckenridge Street house fire causes $60,000 damage

A house fire Friday at 146 Breckenridge St. caused an estimated $60,000 in damage, according to a spokesman for Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown.

Michael J. DeGeorge said Buffalo firefighters were called to the scene just before 6:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but four people who escaped the fire inside the 1 1/2-story wood frame house were being assisted by the Red Cross, DeGeorge said.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.