Breckenridge Street house fire causes $60,000 damage

Published

A house fire Friday at 146 Breckenridge St. caused an estimated $60,000 in damage, according to a spokesman for Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown.

Michael J. DeGeorge said Buffalo firefighters were called to the scene just before 6:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but four people who escaped the fire inside the 1 1/2-story wood frame house were being assisted by the Red Cross, DeGeorge said.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
