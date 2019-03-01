Sanborn native Brandon Schrader makes NHL officiating debut

Brandon Schrader, a 24-year-old native of Sanborn, made his NHL debut Friday night when he served as a referee for the New Jersey Devils' matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers in Newark, N.J.

Schrader officiated in the American Hockey League and the Calder Cup playoffs while completing his senior year at Niagara University in 2017-18. During his senior high school season, Schrader played for the 18U Buffalo Junior Sabres and was a defenseman for the Wenatchee Wild in the North American Hockey League in 2013-14.

Schrader began officiating at 19 years old, working local youth and high school hockey games before eventually moving on to North American Tier III Hockey League (NA3HL) for the USA Hockey Program. He then worked college games in the Atlantic Hockey League and attended the NHL Officiating Combine in 2017.

Schrader graduated from Niagara's Criminology & Criminal Justice and Computer Crime program last summer.