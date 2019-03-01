BOLDT, Dennis H.

BOLDT - Dennis H. February 21, 2019 of Midlothian, TX; formerly of West Seneca, NY; husband of the late Jean E. (nee Lasch); dear father of Timothy (Amy) Boldt of Midlothian, TX, Valerie (Rob) Scheffert of Ohio and Cindy (Brian Serrano) of Midlothian, TX; grandfather of Josh and Zoe Boldt, Lydia Babcock, Maddie, Faith and Nate Serrano; brother of Vera Piper. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Saturday from 3:00-6:00 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 146 Reserve Road, West Seneca, NY 14224 at 11:00 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ The King Lutheran Church, Waxahachie, TX or Trinity Lutheran Church, West Seneca, NY 14224. Interment in Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com