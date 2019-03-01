[BN] Blitz newsletter: Brandon Beane doesn't believe in having a 'prototypical' WR1

Jerry Maguire would've had an easier time getting Rod Tidwell a contract with the Buffalo Bills.

Maguire, the fictional sports agent played by Tom Cruise in the 1996 classic "Jerry Maguire," got pushback from the Cardinals' GM at one point in the movie because the GM felt Maguire's client, wide receiver Rod Tidwell (Cuba Gooding Jr.), was undersized.

But Bills GM Brandon Beane said Thursday that he doesn't believe you have to have a "prototypical" wide receiver.

"I'm not one that subscribes to a ‘number one receiver.’ Receiver’s a position that comes in all sorts of sizes," Beane said. "You’ve got the guys that are 6-(foot)-5, 6-6, and out-jumping people and going over the top. And then you’ve got some 5-7, 5-8 guys that are making plays. Even the Super Bowl champions, they've won with those types of guys. So there's a lot of different sizes, flavors, veterans, young guys, speed, size. We're just looking for good football players, good receivers that can make plays and that Josh (Allen) can count on – when he throws them the ball, they're going to be where they're supposed to be and they're going to make the plays."

What that answer in mind, Beane was asked later in the interview what kind of label he'd put on Ole Miss WR D.K. Metcalf, a top prospect who measured 6-3 3/8 and 228 pounds.

“Man, he's a big, good-looking young man," Beane said. "I don't want to put a label on him like that. But he had a heck of a career and there's guys that come to mind, but I don't really want to put that label on him. I'd rather not."

