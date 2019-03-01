Share this article

This is a photo of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, not his late father, Mario, who also served as governor. (New York Times file photo)

At least she didn't call him Chris Cuomo

What's the one thing you don't want to do when you're introducing the featured speaker at an event, especially when that speaker is, say, the governor of New York?

Dottie Gallagher answered that question Thursday.

Gallagher, president and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, kicked things off at the Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga by lavishly praising the leadership of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

She wrapped up by saying, as she looked at Cuomo, "Please join me in welcoming our governor, Mario–"

Gallagher slapped one hand over her mouth as the audience gasped and tittered.

"Oh my God, oh my God," Gallagher said, looking up at the ceiling and then putting her face in both hands.

Cuomo walked up to the lectern, kissed her on the cheek and hugged her.

"I would like to say that was the first time that ever happened. But it's not," said Cuomo, whose late father, Mario, also served as governor.

After the laughter died down, Cuomo continued, "And Dottie, just so you know, there is no higher compliment than to say I remind you of Mario Cuomo in your way."

When State Sen. Tim Kennedy came up to speak next, he said, "Thank you, Gov. Cuomo," before pausing and saying, "Gov. Andrew Cuomo."

The fun starts at the 1:55 mark of this video:

 

