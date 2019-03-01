Adam Zyglis Cartoon Caption Contest: March 2019

These cartoons are different from my editorial cartoons: There is intentionally no clear or obvious message. Think of this challenge as a little puzzle, where there is no one correct answer. Great captions can be found by taking the cartoon in unexpected directions, so think outside the box (or word bubble).

How to enter

Fill out the form below, or email your submission (no more than three captions) to captioncontest@buffnews.com.

You can also mail your captions to:

Adam Zyglis Cartoon Caption Contest

The Buffalo News

One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100

Buffalo NY 14240

For your submission to be considered, you must include your full name and your town or city of residence.

Please include a phone number or email address so we are able to contact you in case you win.

If you are a K-12 student, please indicate so.

You are limited to no more than three captions per person. If you submit more than three, we will only accept the first three listed.

Deadline

Submissions are due by noon Friday, March 8.

Winners will be announced here on BuffaloNews.com on March 15, and the cartoon will appear in the following Sunday's Viewpoints with the winning caption written in.

Prize

The winner will received the hand-signed original cartoon with the winning caption written in. The list of finalists will appear in the newspaper and here on the website.

If you're having trouble viewing the form, click here: https://goo.gl/forms/YDhrh9gVcwjt6ZZ13