Accuser in police brutality trial arrested on pot charge

Devin Ford, one of three men at the center of a police brutality trial that ended this week, was arrested Thursday afternoon on a low-level marijuana possession charge, according to a Lackawanna police official.

The official, who spoke on the condition he not be identified, said Ford was arrested in a parking lot on South Park Avenue and later released.

During the trial of Buffalo Police Officer Corey Krug, Ford testified that Krug threw him on the ground and struck him on the leg with a nightstick on Chippewa Street early on Thanksgiving Day in 2014.

The confrontation is the only one – there were two others – jurors could not agree on. They acquitted Krug of the other charges but deadlocked on the charge tied to Ford.