Consumer's Beverages to build new plaza in Niagara Falls

A new plaza at 71st Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls will include a Consumer's Beverages store and Bank on Buffalo branch office.

Consumer's Beverages President Neil Kavanaugh said this week that he hopes the project will begin in May and be finished in 120 days. The existing plaza on the site, which houses a nail salon and a barbershop, will be demolished after the new one is built behind it.

"It's a great community and it's important to have a presence there," said Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh said the other two businesses will relocate into the new plaza, and he will be the landlord for the bank, which will move its Niagara County operations from a temporary office in Wheatfield.

The city Planning Board on Wednesday recommended to the City Council the rezoning of three vacant lots to add to the back of Kavanaugh's parcel, city Planning Director Thomas J. DeSantis said.

