3 women charged with felony cocaine possession

Three women in Cattaraugus County were charged Thursday night with cocaine possession after an investigation by multiple police agencies.

Police executed a search warrant at about 7 p.m. at a home on Block Road in Yorkshire and recovered 8 ounces of cocaine, the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force said in a news release.

Three residents of the home – Jessic S. Burdic, 29; Ella M. Booth, 50; and Diana L. Sion, 51 – were charged with felony drug possession with intent to sell and misdemeanor use of drug paraphernalia, police said.

The women were remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail without bail. The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.