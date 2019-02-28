UB Gameday: Bulls begin final road swing

Tipoff: 8 p.m. at Millett Hall.

TV: CBS Sports Network.

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM.

Records: UB 25-3, 13-2 MAC. Miami (Ohio) 15-13, 7-8 MAC.

Last time out: On Tuesday, Buffalo defeated the Akron Zips

for the second time this season, 77-64. The win marked their 25th straight victory at home. CJ Massinburg finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Nick Perkins scored a game-high 25 points and Jayvon Graves added 14 with three blocks.

Miami (Ohio) defeated Bowling Green, 82-69, behind Nike Sibande’s 20 points and six rebounds. The RedHawks tied a season-high 15 made three pointers.

History: The Bulls and RedHawks last met on Jan. 12 where Buffalo cruised to an 88-64 victory at Alumni Arena. Miami (Ohio) was within four points at halftime before UB exploded in the second-half for 52 points. Jeremy Harris led UB with 17 points as five players finished in double figures.

The RedHawks hold a 24-19 all-time series lead. The last time a ranked team played at Millett Hall was Nov. 30, 2000.

Top seed: Buffalo’s three-game homestand came to an end as they return to the road with the number one seed on the line for the upcoming MAC tournament.

A UB win will clinch at least a share of the MAC regular season title but if Bowling Green loses to Kent State, Buffalo can clinch the title outright.

Surpassing Hurley: Buffalo coach Nate Oats recorded his 89th career win on Tuesday, surpassing Bobby Hurley for the highest winning percentage all-time.

Oats currently sits at .681 while Hurley finished at .679. Oats still has a ways to go if he wants to pass Len T. Serfustini to become the winningest coach in UB history.

Serfustini coached the Bulls for 14 years, accumulating 206 wins and 105 losses.

Coaching prowess: Oats was named a finalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year award earlier this week.

Buffalo has been ranked for the past 16 weeks as they continue to beat the MAC record of 11 weeks by Bowling Green in 1961-62.

The Bulls are one of only six teams in the nation with three or fewer losses joining Houston, Virginia, Gonzaga, Nevada and Tennessee.

The opponent: Miami (Ohio) has been a much better team at home this season than they are on the road. At Millett Hall the RedHawks are 10-3 and went 6-0 during their non-conference portion of the schedule.

They are led by Sibande on offense, who averages 15.5 points per game, and Dalonte Brown (12.1 ppg).

Miami (Ohio) allows the third fewest points in the MAC at just 69.1 ppg and is second in defensive rebounds at 33.8.

Coach Jack Owens spent nine seasons with Purdue before taking the RedHawks job. Last season he led the team to 16 wins and a berth in the College Basketball Invitational, their most wins since 2011.

25: The Bulls recorded their 25th regular season win against Akron. The 25 wins are the most ever in the regular season.

Buffalo set the total wins record at 27 last year during their NCAA tournament run.

UB is 16-7 in March over the last five seasons with Oats as head coach.