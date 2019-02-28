Share this article

Six displaced after extension cord connected to space heater sparks fire

Six people were left homeless after an overheated extension cord connected to a space heater sparked a house fire Wednesday in the Village of Attica, according to the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was reported at 4:28 p.m. at a house on Washington Street. Officials said it took 4 1/2 hours to extinguish the fire. The estimated cost of the damage was $85,000.

The displaced occupants of the rental property were being assisted by the Red Cross, officials said.

Two family cats were lost in the fire.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
