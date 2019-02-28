Section VI Girls Basketball: Olean, East Aurora to play for B-1 title

The class B-1 final has been set. No. 2 seed East Aurora defeated No., 14 Fredonia, 45-33, while fourth- seeded Olean upset the No. 1 City Honors, 52-34.

East Aurora and Olean will now matchup Sunday at 5 p.m. at Buffalo State for the B-1 championship.

"It’s a tremendous feeling," said East Aurora coach Gary Schutrum. "We haven’t been back there in a while and are pretty excited."

The Blue Devils played lockdown defense on two-time defending class B champs Fredonia, something they will have to continue in order to win on Sunday, said Schutrum.

Senior Katherine Jancevski led the defensive effort with six steals as East Aurora had 21 in total. Katie Oar contributed five steals as well.

The Blue Devils were able to step up on defense in the second quarter after they finished the first tied 8-8. Fredonia was held to just four points, opening up a 19-12 halftime lead.

East Aurora senior Sarah Tully dominated in all facets of the game, leading the team in scoring and on the glass.

Tully had 20 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. She’s a dynamic scored with the ability to get a basket from anywhere on the floor and on Sunday she’ll match up with one of Western New York’s best.

Sara Pfeiffer of Olean has led all of Section VI in scoring this season. In the quarterfinals against Dunkirk she scored 50 points.

Schutrum remains confident Tully can keep up the scoring load, especially on a larger court like Buffalo State’s.

Pfeiffer and Olean did have their work cut out for them against City Honors.

Pfeiffer drove into the lane early in the first and was called for a charge, her second foul, and was sat the rest of the quarter.

Without her on the court, Olean managed only two points but City Honors could not take advantage.

The Centaurs could only get a six-point advantage and finish the quarter up 8-2.

Pfeiffer came back onto the court for the Huskies and did so with a vengeance. Olean broke the game wide open, outscoring City Honors 20-6 to go up eight points into halftime.

Justine Brooks had eight and Pfeiffer had seven at the half.

City Honors’ Kyra Wood, who averages 32 points per game, led all scores at half with nine.

Olean didn’t let up the whole second half and sent City Honors home for the season.

Pfeiffer finished with 24 and Wood was held to 15, her lowest output this season.

The Class C-2 final will be played between 2-Frewsburg and 1-Maple Grove, Saturday at Jamestown Community College at 4 p.m.

Frewsburg defeated 6-Cassadaga Valley, 49-41, and Maple Grove took down 4-Holland, 72-26.

Class D Franklinville defeated Sherman, 66-43. Franklinville will now play Panama Saturday at Jamestown CC at noon.