Prisoners hurt when transport van slides off road

Several people were reported hurt Wednesday after a prisoner transport van slid off the road on Route 380 in the Town of Stockton, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived on the scene at 8:44 p.m. and found the transport van in a ditch with multiple prisoners aboard.

According to the Sheriff's Office, there were reported minor injuries among the passengers inside the van.

Emergency medical services crews who arrived on the scene evaluated minor injuries from the accident, and transported the victims to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk for further evaluation, deputies said.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
