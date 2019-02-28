Niagara University adjunct professor announces run for Falls Council

Republican John K. Spanbauer, a part-time professor and long-time administrator at Niagara University, has announced his candidacy for the Niagara Falls City Council.

City GOP Chairman William S. Carroll said the GOP Council field remains at three, as Michael S. Gawel has dropped out of the race. Candace Corsaro and incumbent Kenneth M. Tompkins also are running for the two available seats.

Spanbauer, 59, said he oversaw the university's recreational facilities from 1988 to 2017. He's still a part-time facilities supervisor and an adjunct professor in the College of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

Spanbauer said his focus in office would be on city finances, but he also would try to "restore and improve core city services such as street and park maintenance and address public safety issues."