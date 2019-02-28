McGuire Development, consultant form new corporate culture center

A local real estate developer has teamed up with a corporate culture consulting firm to create a new organization that will help businesses to better define what sets them apart from others.

McGuire Development Co. and Stitch Brand & Culture founder Jim Wardlaw have launched the Buffalo Center for Cultural Innovation, housed at the developer's headquarters at 455 Cayuga Road in Cheektowaga.

The new center is designed to help companies "develop the processes, disciplines, strategies and work environments that support the business advantage of cultural excellence," according to a press release announcing its formation.

The BCCI will focus on supporting "high-performing work spaces" by encouraging businesses to look at what they say about themselves, how they bring out the potential of their employees and how they "create a sense of belonging in your physical space," the release continued.

The BCCI will kick off with its Awaken 2019 leadership conference, a half-day program on March 20 in the morning, at Hotel Henry. The program features nine 50-minute breakout discussions and a keynote address during lunch from noon to 2 p.m. by Ari Weinzweig, co-founding partner of Zingerman's Delicatessen in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The partnership developed after McGuire President Jim Dentinger met Stitch, and the two executives "quickly realized that there was a gap that wasn't being served in Western New York," according to the release.

“We’re excited to meet the broader strategic needs of our growing customer base," Dentinger said. "Our work is often so much more than constructing beautiful space. Organizations today have to take a more holistic view."

McGuire offers development and project oversight services for both for-profit and nonprofit projects, while Wardlaw has been a successful business owner with a background in marketing communications, entrepreneurship, organizational innovation and team collaboration.

“When we align physical space with the values, history and story of an organization the impact on intention and purpose is unmistakable," Wardlaw said.