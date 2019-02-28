Share this article

print logo

Man struck by snowplow identified, in critical condition

|Published |Updated

A Dunkirk man who was seriously injured Wednesday by a private snow plow in the Town of Hanover has been identified by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said 52-year-old Eric B. Corns is in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center, where he was transferred from Lake Shore Health Care Center in Irving.

Corns was allegedly walking in the westbound traffic lane of Routes 5 and 20 when the collision occurred, the Sheriff's Office said.

The snowplow driver was identified as Joshua S. Blum, 32, of Dunkirk. He was not injured.

The Sheriff's Office said no charges are expected at this time.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
There are no comments - be the first to comment