Man struck by snowplow identified, in critical condition

A Dunkirk man who was seriously injured Wednesday by a private snow plow in the Town of Hanover has been identified by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said 52-year-old Eric B. Corns is in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center, where he was transferred from Lake Shore Health Care Center in Irving.

Corns was allegedly walking in the westbound traffic lane of Routes 5 and 20 when the collision occurred, the Sheriff's Office said.

The snowplow driver was identified as Joshua S. Blum, 32, of Dunkirk. He was not injured.

The Sheriff's Office said no charges are expected at this time.