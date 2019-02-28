Kelly Partis, 49, former legal secretary, golfer

May 27, 1969 — Feb. 26, 2019

Kelly Partis' brothers and father were avid golfers, and she had dabbled a bit, but she had no real interest in the game.

Then, on her birthday five years ago, her companion, David Mondry Jr., took Ms. Partis and her daughter Miranda to a sporting goods store for some golf clothing and equipment.

"Kelly got a new set of clubs, and I said, 'You're either going to love it or hate it,' " he said.

She loved it.

"She was out there probably five days a week when she could," said Mondry. And Ms. Partis was able to enjoy her new hobby with her father and two brothers, longtime golfers.

"The touching and emotional part of this for me was the joy of seeing her tee it up with her father and her brothers," Mondry said.

Ms. Partis, a resident of Boston, N.Y., died Tuesday, Feb. 26, in Erie County Medical Center, after being diagnosed with metastatic cancer in November. She was 49.

Ms. Partis was born on May 27, 1969, in Buffalo, the middle child of Ralph and Linda (Carrow) Stuart and sister of Ralph and Matthew Stuart. Her father was a mechanical engineer who worked for various companies on the East Coast.

Ms. Partis graduated from Frontier High School in 1987 and worked as a legal secretary and assistant at the Buffalo law firm Gibson, McAskill & Crosby. She left that job last year to study court reporting at the Stenographic Institute of Western New York.

She and Dana Partis married about 25 years ago and divorced after about five years.

Ms. Partis had a large circle of friends, said Mondry, her companion of six years. "She loved entertaining. We had many parties at our residence where there were 100, 150 people here," he said.

With her infectious smile, "Kelly was a person who would walk into a room and immediately everybody was lightened up," said Mondry. "She had a heart of gold, and she was loved by everybody."

When her daughter Miranda was in high school in Hamburg, Ms. Partis warmly welcomed Miranda's friends into her home, Mondry said, becoming close with many of them.

She was a pool player who competed in several pool leagues for more than a decade, Mondry said.

After her conversion to golf, she became an active member of the Springville Country Club.

When Mondry thinks back on their years together, he said, "the joy I had in teaching her how to play golf" is a sweet memory.

"I was lucky to have the time I did with her," he said.

Besides her companion and daughter, Miranda Partis, Ms. Partis is survived by her father, Ralph Stuart, her brothers Ralph and Matthew Stuart, a nephew and three nieces.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell.