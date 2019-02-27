ZIMMERMANN, Otto

ZIMMERMANN - Otto February 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Elfriede Zimmermann and the late Ida Zimmermann; devoted father of Reinhart (Cheryl) Zimmermann, Richard (Amy) Zimmermann, Monica (Edmund) Bouchane and the late Erich Zimmermann; father-in-law of Christine and Kathleen Zimmermann; loving grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by brothers and a sister. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Friday, March 1st from 3-7 PM and Saturday, March 2nd at 10 AM and to be followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Otto's memory to Niagara Hospice at www.niagarahospice.org. Share condolences at mertzfh.com