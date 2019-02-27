FACHKO, Olga "Ollie" (Homa)

FACHKO - Olga "Ollie"

(nee Homa)

Age 98, Saturday, February 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Fachko. Ollie and her late husband were the former owners of Fachko's Restaurant and Lounge on William St. in Buffalo. Loving mother of the late Arthur L. Homa; dearest grandmother of Kenneth (Joanne) Homa, Mark A. Homa, the late David Homa and Nadine (Michael) McConnell; adored great-grandmother of six and great-great-grandmother of five. Olga's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, March 2nd, between the hours of 3:00-7:00 pm, with a Commemoration of Life Service at 6:30 pm at the KEVIN M. MASON FUNERAL HOME, 154 Weimar Street (at Casimir St.). Expressions of sympathy may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Legacy and guest book at www.kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com