Letter: GOP is protecting Trump instead of the Constitution

Donald Trump took an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. However, like almost everything that leaves his mouth, that was a lie.

It is crystal clear that he has betrayed that oath with his repeated attacks on the press and free speech in general. His latest assault on the First Amendment happened after he was again mocked in a comedy skit on Saturday Night Live.

Trump, in a tweet, asked “How do the networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution?” My God, what country does Trump think he is president of? This is not Russia, China or some Arab nation.

His disdain for the Constitution was also made evident when he declared this past fall that he had the power to eliminate the Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantee of birthright citizenship by simply issuing an executive order.

On top of that, by declaring a national emergency in order to ignore what Congress said could be spent on a border wall, he also wants to eradicate that part of the Constitution that states that the power of the purse rests with the legislative branch of our government.

Who can we look to, to stand up to this assault on our system of government? Don’t hold your breath that it will be any of your Republican representatives. The failure to date of almost all Republicans to push back against Trump’s despicable acts tells us that they consider their oath of office not as an obligation to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, but rather an obligation to preserve, protect and defend Donald Trump.

Richard W. Kirisits

Kenmore