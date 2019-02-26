[BN] Blitz newsletter: Shaq Lawson's career advice: Find what you're good at and master it

University of Texas defensive end Charles Omenihu not only studies the best linemen in the NFL, but he reaches out to some of them for advice, too.

Omenihu mentioned at the Senior Bowl that one player whose brain he picked was Shaq Lawson, a first-round pick of the Bills in 2016.

"So I wanted to know, 'What did you do to separate yourself?’ ” Omenihu said.

“He told me, ‘When you come to the NFL, don't try and match too many moves. Find out what you're good at. Match that and stick with it and perfect it,’ ” Omenihu recalled. “So I've definitely done that. On tape, my moves might be repetitive, but they work.”

