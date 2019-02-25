Vote for the Prep Talk Boys Athlete of the Week (Feb. 25)
We are giving readers the opportunity to choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.
You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.
Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.
To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.
Here are this week's candidates:
- Chase Chodkowski, West Seneca West, hockey — Had a goal and two assists in Section VI Division II semifinal victory, bringing team-leading tallies to 26 goals and 34 assists.
- Cory Day, Iroquois, wrestling — Claimed NYSPHAA Division II championship at 170 pounds with upset victories over the top three seeds in his bracket.
- Chris Kaszynski, Kenmore West, track and field — Pole vaulted 13 feet, six inches to win Section VI title and qualify for NYSPHSAA championships.
- Robbie Penhollow, Falconer, wrestling — Won NYSPHAA Division II title at 195 pounds, finishing season with 53-1 record.
- Mike Rigerman, Pioneer, wrestling — Capped 46-0 season by winning 220-pound championship at NYSPHAA tournament.
