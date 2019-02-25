Mount St. Mary, Sacred Heart to meet in Class A girls Catholic final

It will be Mount St. Mary against Sacred Heart for the Monsignor Martin Association Class A Division championship at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Villa Maria.

"They’ve been our nemesis, but we beat them twice this season," said Mount St. Mary coach Fran Snyder, who team advanced to the title game with a 57-40 triumph over Nardin in the first game of Monday night’s semifinal doubleheader at Villa.

"But, it’s tough to beat a team three times," Snyder went on.

Sacred Heart trailed until the last 90 seconds of the game, rallying for a 47-44 win over Mount Mercy behind a 29-point effort by Siobhan Ryan.

"Our defense won this game for us," said Sharks coach Carrie Owens. "We played tremendous team defense. We held them to six points in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth. Their post players killed us when we played them before. Tonight we shut them down."

Ironically, Sacred Heart had only six and 13 points in the first two quarters of the game and trailed 25-19 at the break. It was 31-30 going into the final period.

The Sharks went in front with 16 left on a layup after a time out. Ryan then made two free throws to close it out after a stop by Sacred Heart.

"We had a season-low nine turnovers," Owens said. "That was our focus going into the game ‘Take care of the ball.’"

Lois Garlow scored 20 points, with seven assists, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks in the Mount St. Mary win over Nardin.

"Tonight, she really came to play," Snyder said. "She gets everybody in the game even though she takes most of the shots. She finds other people for layups and she rebounds."

Mount St. Mary also had a strong game from Jillian Fittery who had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Mount St. Mary defeated the Sharks, 54-51, in Kenmore in their first meeting and won the return game in Amherst, 62-48.

The Mount St. Mary-Sacred Heart playoff will be part of a championship program on Friday at Villa Maria. The Class AA title game between Cardinal O’Hara and St. Mary’s of Lancaster is scheduled for 8 p.m.

The Class B finalists will be determined Tuesday night at Villa Maria. Park will face Buffalo Seminary at 5:30 followed by the Archbishop Walsh versus No. 1 seed Christian Central at 7 p.m.

The time for Friday’s Class B championship at Villa is yet to be announced.

More changes announced for sectional hoop games

With a good number of schools closed Monday due to weather/aftereffects of the extreme windy weather (power outages, etc.) that blew through the area, the Section VI boys basketball semifinal schedule has been revised.

Per Section VI chairman Larry Jones, the Williamsville North versus Lockport semifinal slated to open Monday’s twinbill has been rescheduled for 8:15 p.m. today at Buffalo State Sports Arena.

In order to create the opening at Buffalo State for the Class AA semifinal, today’s B-2 semifinal between Southern Tier schools Allegany-Limestone and Southwestern has been moved to Fredonia State. Game time is now 7 p.m.

School closings usually mean all extracurricular activities are cancelled for that day unless the activity/sport receives the OK for participation from the district’s respective superintendent.

Monday’s Class C-1 semifinal between top-seed Middle Early College and No. 5 Chautauqua Lake has been moved to 5:30 p.m. today at Fredonia State.

Classes set to start on Monday for new officials

The Western New York Basketball Officials will hold series of classes for new officials at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 4 at BOCES 355 Harlem Road. Candidates are asked to bring completed applications with them. For additional information go to www.board53.com or contact Bob Miske at 834-1048 or bmiske@roadrunner.com or Benjy Bluman at 812-3113 or benjbluman@aol.com.