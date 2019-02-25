List of Buffalo School Board candidates grows

Candidates for the Buffalo Board of Education can start collecting petitions Tuesday to be on the May ballot, as the field grows.

Tim Hartigan, a faculty coach and adjunct college instructor from South Buffalo, is the latest to announce that he will run for an at-large seat on the board.

Hartigan is a faculty coach at Bryant & Stratton College and an adjunct instructor in the education department at Medaille College, where he teaches literacy courses to undergraduate and graduate students. He also owns TJH5 Consulting, a small business that specializes in copy editing dissertations. He unsuccessfully sought to fill the Park District seat after the departure of Carl Paladino in 2017 and Katherine Flanagan-Priore in 2018.

All nine seats on the School Board are up in the May 7 election.