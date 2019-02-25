Bank on Buffalo delays plans for fifth branch in Amherst as deposits soar

Bank on Buffalo didn't expect its deposits to grow quite so fast.

That's among the reasons the bank says it is delaying plans for a fifth branch, at 827 Hopkins Road in Amherst.

Last December, the division of Pennsylvania-based CNB Financial revealed plans to add the branch, near Klein Road in a former First Niagara Bank location. Bank on Buffalo would lease the location from the Plaza Group.

The bank remains committed to opening a branch there, said Martin Griffith, president and CEO. But it has withdrawn its application to regulators, since the bank doesn't plan to act immediately.

"We don't have the ability to just keep an application pending for months upon months," he said. The bank intends to reapply at some point, he said.

In the meantime, Griffith said, the bank is talking to its prospective landlord, the Plaza Group, about the property. "We're very committed to that site," he said. "We don't want to lose control of that site."

Griffith said three factors influenced the bank's decision: an unexpected surge in deposits, its interest in East Side initiatives, and a redesign of its Electric Tower branch.

At the start of this year, the bank had about $300 million in total deposits; that total is now surpassing $350 million, Griffith said. "We feel that even without the fifth branch, for the balance of this year, it looks like our deposit generation will be sufficient to cover the loan demand."

The bank is also considering making some investments in East Side initiatives, Griffith said. He declined to share details yet, but he mentioned programs promoting workforce development.

"We can't keep banging our chests and talking about how profitable we are and what kind of growth we're experiencing without stepping up and playing a part in the community that we need to do," Griffith said.

The bank will also revamp its first floor branch in the Electric Tower, now that some employees have moved up to its regional offices on the seventh floor. The branch will be redesigned to give the space better flow for customers, including adding an entrance from Genesee Street, and installing a video ATM.

Yet another Bank on Buffalo project getting under way: building a permanent branch in Niagara Falls that will replace a temporary branch in Wheatfield.

"We'll have our hands full with projects, that's for sure," Griffith said.