Another Voice: New York needs legislation to end fertility tax

By Kathy Hochul

The year 2019 has already been historic for New York State – and it is only February. With new Democratic majorities ruling both the State Senate and Assembly, alongside the governor and myself, we are finally seeing legislative victories from our long-fought battles for progressive change in our state.

From passing laws that allow early voting to protecting a woman’s right to choose, our administration and the Legislature have come together to deliver one of the most productive years Albany has ever seen.

And this is only the beginning. While these early victories were long overdue, there are many other worthy policies the governor has committed to signing into law this session.

As lieutenant governor and president of the Senate, I believe that our state should improve access to in vitro fertilization and fertility preservation coverage – because every New Yorker hoping to build a family, regardless of financial means, should be given a chance. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo shares this commitment and made sure to include family-building proposals into this year’s state budget.

In 2017, our administration required all insurers to provide fertility services regardless of marital status, sexual orientation or gender identity. In 2018, as part of our Women’s Agenda, Gov. Cuomo directed the Department of Financial Services to study and identify the best approaches to incorporate insurance coverage for in vitro fertilization into the existing infertility coverage mandate.

This year, we must finish the job and pass legislation to expand affordable coverage.

Due to high costs and lack of insurance, many New Yorkers are unable to access fertility services. Additional financial barriers stand in the way for people who have experienced illnesses like cancer that require chemotherapy: Fertility preservation, the process of saving eggs and sperm for future use, is simply too expensive.

Without insurance coverage, IVF’s costs are prohibitive. Paying tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket for these necessary services is equivalent to a fertility tax that many men and women in this state can’t afford to pay. And they shouldn’t have to.

Thankfully, it’s a new day in Albany. This year, the governor and I are advancing legislation to expand access to coverage for IVF, as well as medically necessary fertility preservation services, by requiring companies employing 100 or more people to include IVF with their chosen insurance.

It’s time to end the state’s fertility tax that penalizes people who want to have kids but don’t have the financial means to. New Yorkers want this, our elected leaders support it, and now we will finally make it happen.

Kathy Hochul is lieutenant governor of New York.